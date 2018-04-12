S. Korea OKs restart of nuclear reactor

|(Yonhap)
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it has confirmed the safety of the Kori 4 in an inspection following the reactor's shutdown on March 28 last year due to a coolant leak in a welded part of a drainage pipe.
"We have confirmed that there is nothing that could compromise safe operation of the reactor," the commission said in a statement.
The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co., the operator of South Korea's nuclear power plants, has taken steps to improve the safety of similar welded parts on the Kori 4 on the commission's instructions.
The reactor is located in South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The commission is set to oversee 11 follow-up tests for the resumption of the reactor, said Kwon Sang-bong, spokesman for the Kori power plant. He said the reactor could restart operation this weekend. (Yonhap)