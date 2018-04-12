Defense Minister to visit UAE next week

NATIONAL

South Korea’s Defense Minister is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates next week in a bid to boost bilateral ties in the military procurement following the summit last month, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.



The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Defense Minister Song Young-moo will visit the UAE April 15- April 18. The trip is aimed at following up on the agreement made during President Moon Jae-in’s recent visit to the UAE, where the two sides agreed to move the bilateral partnership to a “strategic level.”



“After President Moon visited the UAE, there were some talks about follow-up measures… From the Defense Ministry’s point of view, there will be discussion about military procurement and other items for cooperation,” said Defense Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo.





Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap