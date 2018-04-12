Blue Jays' Oh Seung-hwan tosses scoreless inning in relief vs. O's

SPORTS

Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean reliever Oh Seung-hwan has tossed a scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles.



Oh kept the O's off the board in one inning of relief work at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Wednesday (local time). The right-hander entered the game in the seventh inning with the Jays trailing 5-3, replacing Johan Axford.



Oh first struck out Adam Jones on a four-seam fast ball. He then allowed a double to Pedro Alvarez and surrendered a single to Chris Davis, which gave the O's a scoring opportunity with runners on first and third.







Toronto Blue Jays` Oh Seung-hwan (AP-Yonhap)

Oh, however, got out of trouble by getting Tim Beckham to fly out to the second baseman and struck out Craig Gentry to end the seventh. The South Korean was replaced by Tyler Clippard in the next inning. The Jays failed to cut the two-run deficit and lost the game 5 3.With his latest performance, Oh lowered his ERA from 3.60 to 3.00. He has a 1-0 record with a save this season in seven games.The 35-year-old signed with the Jays in late February but didn't get into a spring training game until late March, as he had trouble acquiring his US work permit. He threw several bullpen sessions and simulated games on the sidelines.Oh was a closer for parts of the past two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. (Yonhap)