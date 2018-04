NATIONAL

JEJU -- Thirteen people were injured, one seriously, Thursday after a hot air balloon crashed into a hill on the southern resort island of Jeju, firefighters said.







(Yonhap)

The accident occurred in the city of Seogwipo at around 8:10 a.m. A witness, who was collecting edible wild plants at the time of the crash, reported it to a local fire station.One passenger was in cardiac arrest and received artificial respiration, while 12 others were slightly injured, they said. (Yonhap)