96 girls from Korea, Japan to vie for ‘Produce 48’ in June

ENTERTAINMENT

(Screenshot from Mnet's official YouTube channel)

Mnet’s new audition program “Produce 48” will start airing in June, the TV network said Wednesday.“Produce 48” will broadcast competitions among 96 trainees from both South Korea and Japan, contesting for four months to debut as a global girl group.Members of popular Japanese girl group, AKB48, will also be part of the 96 contestants.Trainers will include Lee Hong-ki of FT Island, Soyou, rapper Cheetah and choreographer May J Lee.The survival show will be the third of its kind by Mnet, following two successful seasons of “Produce 101.”By Cho Yun-myung ( yunc39@heraldcorp.com