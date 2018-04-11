Choi Soo-young to star in novel-based film

According to Zoa Films, Choi will play the protagonist Yumi and her co-star Tanaka Shunsuke will play another main character Nishiyama in the upcoming film “Memories of a Dead End.”
|Choi Soo-young (Zoa Films)
Yoshimoto, one of the most popular Japanese writers in Korea, is well-known for works such as “Lizard” and “Kitchen” -- her debut work which has had 60 print runs in Japan alone and two film adaptations.
Choi is better known as K-pop star Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation. She debuted in 2007 as part of the 11-piece Girls’ Generation, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of its debut last year with the album “Holiday.”
