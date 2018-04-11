Go to Mobile Version

Choi Soo-young to star in novel-based film

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 14:51
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 14:51
Actress and singer Choi Soo-young has been cast in a film based on a novel by Japanese novelist Yoshimoto Banana, which started filming in Japan on April 1.

According to Zoa Films, Choi will play the protagonist Yumi and her co-star Tanaka Shunsuke will play another main character Nishiyama in the upcoming film “Memories of a Dead End.”

 
Choi Soo-young (Zoa Films)

Yoshimoto, one of the most popular Japanese writers in Korea, is well-known for works such as “Lizard” and “Kitchen” -- her debut work which has had 60 print runs in Japan alone and two film adaptations.

Choi is better known as K-pop star Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation. She debuted in 2007 as part of the 11-piece Girls’ Generation, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of its debut last year with the album “Holiday.”

