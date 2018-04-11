Raonsecure to showcase biometric authentication solutions at RSA

The company will operate a booth inside the Korea Pavilion organized by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. It plans to hold a product briefing session twice every day during the exhibition period.
|(Raonsecure)
At this year’s conference, Raonsecure will be the only Korean company to be holding an enterprise briefing session at the RSA Intel Exhibition Hall, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 18.
During the 30-minute session, the mobile security firm will give an on-site biometric technology demonstration.
The demonstration will be conducted on LG Electronics’ latest Gram laptop equipped with an Intel fingerprint recognition sensor and Raonsecure’s FIDO dongle, a USB biometric device that allows biometrics authentication on PCs.
Founded in 1998, Raonsecure is a Seoul-based biometric authentication solutions provider. Its clientele includes including banks, credit card firms and mobile payment services in Korea.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)