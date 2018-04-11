Go to Mobile Version

Raonsecure to showcase biometric authentication solutions at RSA

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Apr 11, 2018 - 14:47
  • Updated : Apr 11, 2018 - 14:47
Raonsecure, a South Korean mobile security solutions provider, will showcase its biometric authentication solutions and USB security dongles at the RSA Conference 2018 that kicks off Monday in San Francisco, the company said Wednesday.

The company will operate a booth inside the Korea Pavilion organized by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. It plans to hold a product briefing session twice every day during the exhibition period. 

(Raonsecure)

At this year’s conference, Raonsecure will be the only Korean company to be holding an enterprise briefing session at the RSA Intel Exhibition Hall, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 18.

During the 30-minute session, the mobile security firm will give an on-site biometric technology demonstration.

The demonstration will be conducted on LG Electronics’ latest Gram laptop equipped with an Intel fingerprint recognition sensor and Raonsecure’s FIDO dongle, a USB biometric device that allows biometrics authentication on PCs.

Founded in 1998, Raonsecure is a Seoul-based biometric authentication solutions provider. Its clientele includes including banks, credit card firms and mobile payment services in Korea.

