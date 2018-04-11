Prosecution appeals Park's ruling in corruption trial

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors said Wednesday they filed an appeal against last week's court verdict in the corruption trial of former President Park Geun-hye.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it finds part of the ruling clearing Park of some of the bribery charges against her unfair.Park was sentenced to 24 years in jail and given 18 billion won ($17 million) in fines by the Seoul district court last Friday. She was found guilty of 16 counts of corruption in connection with the influence-peddling scandal that removed her from office early last year.Prosecutors had charged her on 18 corruption charges and demanded a 30-year imprisonment and 118.5 billion won in fines.The court last week convicted her of most of the charges but acquitted her of the charges related to Samsung's 22 billion-won donations to firms controlled by Choi Soon-sil, Park's longtime friend also on trial over the scandal.The court also did not accept the prosecution's argument that Samsung made "an implicit request" to the president for her indirect approval of the leadership succession for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong.It was one of the key points of contention in the trial of Lee, who was released on a suspended sentence by an appellate court. Prosecutors have objected to the ruling.Park has not filed an appeal yet, although it is widely expected that she will soon do so. She has until Friday to formally lodge an appeal.(Yonhap)