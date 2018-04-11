Credit card spending by male customers on the rise: Shinsegae

BUSINESS

The average spending by the holders of Shinsegae Department Store's new credit card for "lifestyle-oriented" men is seven times higher than other cards issued by the company that are predominantly used by women, South Korea's leading retailer said Wednesday.



The average expenditures stood at about 3 million won ($2,819) for a month after the Shinsegae Men's Life Samsung Card was launched March 2, the department store said.



The amount compares with about 400,000-500,000 won spent by the holders of other cards during the period. The store said roughly 70 percent of its card holders are women.



The latest findings come as men have become big spenders at luxury outlets and are expanding their presence in the retail market as a whole.







A photo provided by Shinsegae Department Store of one of its men`s wear outlets in Seoul (Yonhap)

About 74 percent of more than 1,000 holders of Shinsegae men's credit card are those in their 30s and 40s, with many buying luxury brand-name items and men's wear.Shinsegae said male customers accounted for 34 percent of its total sales last year.The department store said it will organize a "Men's Week" event at all outlets across the country between April 13 and 22 to provide male clients up to a 60 percent discount for clothing. (Yonhap)