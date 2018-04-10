Korean Air plane involved in minor tail strike at Japanese airport

NATIONAL

Korean Air Lines Co. said Tuesday one of its passenger jets hit its tail on the runway while landing at a Japanese airport, although no there were no injuries and no damage to the plane.



On Monday morning at Kansai International Airport, the tail section of the South Korean flag carrier's B737-900 jet made contact with the runway just as it touched down, causing the pilots to take off again. The plane circled the airport once before making a landing with no further incident, the company said.







A Korean Air B737 passenger jet. (Yonhap)

A total of 91 crew members and passengers were on board and the Japanese authorities sent officials to look into what caused the strike, it said.The transport ministry said it plans to investigate the incident by checking the findings of the Japanese authorities.Aviation experts have said that stretched variants of the Boeing jets, like the B737's 800 and 900, are more prone to tail strikes during landings and takeoffs and are equipped with special skids to reduce damage to the fuselage. (Yonhap)