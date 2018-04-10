LG's AI-powered G7 ThinQ smartphone to debut in NY next month

BUSINESS

LG Electronics said Tuesday it will unveil the seventh edition of its flagship G series smartphone in New York on May 2.“G7 ThinQ,” the upcoming LG phone will feature enhanced artificial intelligence functions and improved connectivity with other internet of things devices, according to the company.The newest phone will be showcased at Metropolitan West in Manhattan on May 2. It will then be unveiled in Yongsan IPark Mall in Seoul the following day.ThinQ is LG’s artificial intelligence platform, which LG plans to be apply across the firm’s consumer electronics products. It has been adopted by the company’s latest V-series smartphone -- the V30S ThinQ -- to bolster camera features.The G7 ThinQ smartphone will focus on increasing the convenience of users rather than introducing new functions, LG’s smartphone chief said.“New smartphones so far have been concentrating on adding new features and functions,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, head of LG’s mobile communications business. “Now it’s time check how conveniently users are using those features on smartphones.”Ahead of the debut, some detailed information of parts and functions likely to be adopted for the new LG phone have been leaked.The G7 ThinQ phone will adopt M+ LCD panels, named and manufactured by affiliate LG Display, in which a pixel is comprised of red, green, blue and white to emit more light than normal LCD panels, while still consuming about 40 percent less power.According to a 360-degree video rendering leaked by French tech expert Steve Hemmerstoffer on Sunday, the LG G7 is also preparing to adopt a notch design on the screen, for a look similar to Apple’s iPhone X.A fingerprint scanner is placed below a dual camera module on the rear of the smartphone, the video showed.On the left side of the device, a new button has been added below the current volume button, which is assumed by some industry officials here to work as a switch for artificial intelligence functions, like Samsung’s Bixby button.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)