Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

LS invests W14b to produce optical cables in Poland

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Apr 10, 2018 - 14:21
  • Updated : Apr 10, 2018 - 14:21
LS Cable & System said Tuesday it would invest around 14 billion won ($13 million) in its plant in Poland to build a new production line for optical cables.

The company has two optical cable production facilities in Korea and Vietnam. The one planned for Poland will be its third.

LS Cable & System CEO Myung Roe-hyun (right)

Upon its completion, the South Korean cable maker will be able to produce optical cables of around 3 million fiber kilometers a year, which would account for 7 percent of the European optical cable market, according to the company.

“We will actively scale up marketing activities for global telecom operators via our French sales arm and Poland production unit. We also plan to expand into other markets, including Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States,” said CEO Myung Roe-hyun.

(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114