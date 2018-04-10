Policeman falls asleep on the road after suspected DUI

The 47-year-old inspector, who works at a police station in Bucheon, is accused of driving his SUV after drinking and then falling asleep in his car.
|(Yonhap)
A driver of a passing car reported to police that the suspect’s car was parked in the second lane of the road in Gimpo, blocking traffic during rush hour at 6:40 p.m. last Tuesday.
At the time of the booking, the inspector’ blood alcohol content was found to be 0.093 percent, which is over the legal limit and subject to mandatory license suspension, according to police.
The suspect reportedly went fishing near Gimpo Daemyeong Port after getting off his shift at 9 a.m. last Monday. It is said the suspect drove drunk nearly 7 kilometers.
He claimed that he “only had a can of beer and thought he got sober before driving.”
The Bucheon police station plans to launch a disciplinary hearing soon.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)