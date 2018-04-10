BTS' latest Japanese album tops Oricon's weekly chart

ENTERTAINMENT

A publicity file photo of K-pop act BTS provided by Big Hit Entertainment (Yonhap)

K-pop group BTS on Tuesday clinched the top spot on the weekly album chart for Oricon, Japan's main music sales tracker, with its latest Japanese release."Face Yourself," BTS' third Japanese studio album released last Wednesday, reached the top of the Oricon's album chart for the week of April 2-8, according to Oricon's website.First week record sales reached 282,000 copies, according to Oricon. "Face Yourself" was also seen at No. 1 on Oricon's daily album chart for the sixth consecutive day."Face Yourself" includes Japanese versions of past BTS hits, such as "DNA" and "Mic Drop," released in Korea last year. "Don't Leave Me" is an original Japanese release that is also used as the theme music in the Japanese remake of the South Korean TV crime procedural "Signal."American music publication Billboard, meanwhile, reported that "Face Yourself" debuted at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 with 12,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 5 in the United States, citing Nielsen Music.Billboard noted that the feat is particularly impressive, pointing out that "'Face Yourself' is the band's new Japanese-language album featuring only two previously unheard new songs."The seven-piece act plans to hold fan meet and greets in Yokohama and Osaka later this month. (Yonhap)