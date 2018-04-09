AI experts call off boycott of KAIST over alleged development of ‘killer robots’

BUSINESS

Artificial intelligence experts from around the world have called off their plans to boycott South Korea’s top science and technology research university KAIST over concerns that it was collaborating with a local arms maker over the development of autonomous “killer robots.”



KAIST said Monday that the group of AI researchers who had signed on to the boycott had withdrawn its plans to sever ties with the Korean university, after the institute gave clear, public assurance that AI-based weapons would not be developed.



Last week, over 50 of the world’s leading AI and robotics experts from 30 countries announced a boycott of KAIST after the university opened what they claimed was an AI weapons lab in partnership with Hanwha Systems, one of Korea’s top manufacturers of cluster munitions.





A building at KAIST`s main campus in Daejeon, South Korea (123RF)