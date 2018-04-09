Go to Mobile Version

‘Secret Mother’ looks at Korea's intense education scene

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Apr 9, 2018 - 16:41
  • Updated : Apr 9, 2018 - 17:35
Upcoming SBS drama series “Secret Mother” will focus on the overheated education system in Korea, starring Kim So-yeon and Song Yoon-ah as the main leads. 

From left, Kim So-yeon (J,Wide-Company) and Song Yoon-ah (Snowball Entertainment)

Kim is to take the role of a Kim Lisa, a mysterious person overseeing student’s academic endeavors. She takes care of students’ schedules, goals and scores, like a mother would. The production team referred to her as an “academic surrogate mother.”

Song will play an ex-psychiatrist who is committed to her family. She hires Kim to ensure her child’s admission to a prestigious university.

The TV drama is set around “Gangnam mothers,” referring to the parents who are notoriously dedicated to sending their children to prestigious universities, to the point of micromanaging them.

The first episode of the new Saturday-Sunday series will air in May.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

