Korean market for air purifiers rising amid fine dust woes

BUSINESS

The market for air purifiers in South Korea is set to continue expanding going forward, industry watchers said Sunday, as more consumers are becoming concerned about fine dust levels in the air.



Sales of air purifiers in the country are expected to reach around 2 million to 2.5 million units this year, with some expecting the figure to reach as high as 3 million units, industry watchers said.



As the South Korean government announced recently that it will install air purifying facilities in all preschools, elementary schools and special institutions in three years, industry watchers said the sales are likely to maintain their growth for the time being.







The South Korean market for air purifiers, which came to 500,000 units in 2014, has been posting sharp growth to reach 1.4 million units last year.In line with the rising demand for air purifiers, Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. are also releasing new products, with some of them being equipped with Internet-of-Things features.Industry watchers said more South Koreans are becoming attracted to air purifiers as pollution and fine dust are making it hard for them to open windows at home on certain days.A rising number of households are also purchasing more than two units of air purifiers, leading to a sharp growth compared with refrigerators and washers."The home appliances market, which was led by refrigerators and washers in the past, has been moving toward air conditioners and air purifiers," an industry watcher said. (Yonhap)