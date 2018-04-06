Go to Mobile Version

Chicken franchise Kyochon to charge separate delivery fee

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Apr 6, 2018 - 15:30
  • Updated : Apr 6, 2018 - 15:30
Kyochon Chicken, the biggest fried chicken franchise in South Korea, will begin charging a fee of 2,000 won ($1.80) per delivery, starting May 1.

Kyochon said it is currently in talks with all franchise members across the nation to put the plan into action. 


(Kyochon)


The company decided to charge the fee, as higher delivery costs are hurting the profitability of its franchise restaurants.

The Korean government’s decision to raise the minimum wage has imposed burdens on business owners here, leading to price hikes to cover the extra cost of manpower. Kyochon said it would keep the prices of its chicken unchanged.

Competing franchises BHC and BBQ have yet to announce their position on separate delivery fees.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

