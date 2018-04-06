Thousands choose to die with dignity after people allowed to forgo treatment: data

NATIONAL

Thousands of terminally ill patients have opted to forgo medical treatment that can prolong their lives since South Korea legalized the right for people to die with dignity, government data showed on Friday.



The law took effect on Feb. 4, months after the National Assembly passed it late last year.



The number of patients who opted to die without receiving any further medical treatment between Feb. 4 and March 3 reached 3,274, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.



Only eight of the total had registered a letter of intent with relevant hospitals and public organizations to stop receiving treatment well before they became terminally ill.





Doctors halted treatment on the other patients with the consent of their family members."We expect doctors will be able to take appropriate measures based on the letters of intent signed by patients as time goes by," a ministry official said, noting it has been only two months since the law was actually implemented.As many as 14,717 people have so far registered with relevant authorities to die with dignity in the event they are stricken with incurable illnesses, according to the statistics by the ministry. (Yonhap)