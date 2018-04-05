Around the Hotels

Chef‘s afternoon tea plating at Millennium Seoul Hilton
For a sweet and satisfying weekend afternoon, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s delicatessen Cilantro Deli offers an afternoon tea set, under the presence of its pastry chef.
On Saturdays and Sundays, 2:30 to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy some afternoon tea, including sandwiches, boutique cakes and fruit tarts, accompanied by coffee, tea or juice of choice.
While the menu may seem ordinary, the delicatessen added a fun twist to it, by having the pastry chef prepare the foods next to the guests’ tables. The chef will plate the foods on the sides of the tables. The hotel expects the live plating to bring joy to diners as it is an “edible work of art.”
The afternoon tea is priced at 40,000 won per person. For reservations, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.
Wedding fair at Sheraton Seoul D Cube City
Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is to host “Spring Whisper Wedding Fair” to share the latest trend of planning a romantic small wedding.
Responding to the local market’s needs, the fair’s main concept is “small and private weddings.” At the fair, three different styles of wedding ceremony will be demonstrated.
The ceremonies will take place at separate venues located on the 7th and 8th floor of the hotel. Each will be suitable for 30 to 150 guests.
While a skilled wedding concierge team is present at the hotel, the guests are welcomed to consult with other professional wedding brands, regarding the arrangement of flowers, choosing wedding dresses and making invitation cards.
The fair will take place on April 20, from 7:30 to 9:10 p.m. at the hotel. As advanced reservation is necessarily required, call (02) 2211-1900 for more information.
Enjoy Songdo at Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel
Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located at Songdo of Incheon, invites guests for a visit of the “smart, green city.”
The hotel’s Songdo package includes a single night stay at the deluxe city view room, Incheon city tour bus ticket for two and a snack box. Guests can enjoy snacks either while they are sightseeing the city of Incheon on the tour bus or when they are enjoying a spring picnic at Songdo Central Park. The snack box consists of muffins, cookies and macarons, with some coffee or tea.
The Songdo package is priced at 179,000 won. For inquiries or reservations, call (032) 835-1004.
Night of galaxy at Park Hyatt Seoul
Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, The Timber House is to host a “Night of the Galaxy” promotion, inspired by Japanese novel “Night of the Milky Way Railway,” which is well known in Korea as the source for animation film “The Galaxy Express 999.”
As the author of the story, Kenji Miyazawa, comes from Iwate prefecture in Japan, the bar showcases the region’s delicacies, Malta tuna dishes including sushi and fried dish, along with a sake named after the novel.
During happy hour, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, sake drinks are offered unlimited at a price of 69,000 won. A sharing set, including the same bottle of sake and dishes, is prepared as well, at 160,000 won.
For more information or reservations, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.
Taste of Asia at InterContinental Seoul Coex
Diners who wants to devour Asian food but don’t know specifically what they want can visit Asian Live, a fine dining restaurant located on the second floor of InterContinental Seoul Coex.
To celebrate the first anniversary of its grand reopening, Asian Live features a special gourmet promotion through the end of April. It is to launch a special set-course menu of dishes from Korea, China, Japan, India and Arab countries. Diners will also be gifted with pickled green plums specially made and fermented by Asian Live’s Korean chef.
The diverse seven-course meal is 40,000 won per person. For more information or reservations, call Asian Live at (02) 3430-8620.