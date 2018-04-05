Hefty sentence expected for ousted President Park in corruption trial

NATIONAL

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a heavy punishment for former President Park Geun-hye in a ruling set for Friday on one of the nation's biggest corruption scandals.



The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court. The court allowed a live broadcast Tuesday, citing the sizable public interest in the case.



Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term and a fine of 118.5 billion won ($111.6 million).





Ex-President Park Geun-hye on Oct. 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

Park, 66, was forced out of office and arrested in March last year on 18 charges involving bribery, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.Park is accused of conspiring with her longtime friend and confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to extort 59.2 billion won from big conglomerates, including Samsung, Lotte and SK, in exchange for business favors.She is also suspected of having let Choi meddle in state affairs even though she had no official authority and held no post in the government. Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the same court in February and has appealed the ruling.Park is the first democratically elected former South Korean president to have been stripped of power. She was officially relieved of her duties after a March 10 Constitutional Court ruling, ending her five-year presidency a year early.Observers expect a heavy sentence for Park, considering the seriousness of the case and her position as the head of state at the time the crimes were committed. Prosecutors argue she privatized presidential authority yet has continued to deny her guilt and ignore court proceedings.Park has been boycotting her trial since October, after the court extended her detention for another six months. In her last court appearance, she criticized the court for not being fair in her case and claimed the trial is politically driven. It is unlikely she will appear in Friday's sentencing hearing either.The court ruling on Park comes amid an ongoing prosecution investigation into her predecessor, Lee Myung-bak, over a string of corruption allegations. Lee was arrested two weeks ago. (Yonhap)