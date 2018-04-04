Fire breaks out in LG Display facility

No casualties had been reported as of 6 p.m.
|LCD PRODUCTION LINE SET ON FIRE -- Smoke gushes out at a liquid crystal display production line of LG Display in northern Gyeonggi Province, due to a fire that broke out at around 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Ten employees at the factory were evacuated to the roof of the facility.
Police and the fire department said they were investigating the cause of the fire.
The construction involved building groundwork for a P10 factory that the company aims to begin operation by the second half of next year. The construction kicked off at the end of 2015.
This is the second safety-related accident that occurred at the Paju facility. In January this year, a contract worker was killed while replacing wires for a cargo lift transporting LCD panels.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)