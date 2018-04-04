Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Vienna remains world's most livable city

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 17:49
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 17:49




Austrian capital Vienna once again defended its position as the city offering the best quality of life in the world, while Iraqi capital Baghdad remained the worst, in an annual survey from consulting firm Mercer.

Mercer's survey of 231 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. Its criteria include political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport.

Europe has eight of the world’s top 10 most pleasant cities. Germany and Switzerland each have three cities in the top 10, while New Zealand, Canada and Australia each have one. 



