Men booked for scuba diving at night without safety equipment

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 16:02
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 16:04
Tongyeong Korea Coast Guard on Wednesday booked three men without detention for scuba diving at night without safety gear.

They are accused of scuba diving without wearing life jackets near a breakwater and a dock in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, from 11:30 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

(Yonhap)

Scuba diving is prohibited from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before dawn, according to the South Korean underwater activity law.

The suspects reportedly scuba dived with a dive light. Police are investigating whether the suspects had engaged in the illegal collection of seafood.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

