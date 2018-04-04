Men booked for scuba diving at night without safety equipment

They are accused of scuba diving without wearing life jackets near a breakwater and a dock in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, from 11:30 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
|(Yonhap)
Scuba diving is prohibited from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before dawn, according to the South Korean underwater activity law.
The suspects reportedly scuba dived with a dive light. Police are investigating whether the suspects had engaged in the illegal collection of seafood.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)