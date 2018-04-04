Men booked for scuba diving at night without safety equipment

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Tongyeong Korea Coast Guard on Wednesday booked three men without detention for scuba diving at night without safety gear.They are accused of scuba diving without wearing life jackets near a breakwater and a dock in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, from 11:30 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.Scuba diving is prohibited from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before dawn, according to the South Korean underwater activity law.The suspects reportedly scuba dived with a dive light. Police are investigating whether the suspects had engaged in the illegal collection of seafood.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)