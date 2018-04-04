Yeol holds exhibition shedding light on craftworks informed by tradition

LIFE&STYLE

Yeol, the Korean Heritage Preservation Society, is currently holding an exhibition of craftworks inspired by Korea’s tradition. The retrospective exhibition that highlights the foundation’s support of local craftsmanship over the last 16 years also marks the opening of its new building, Yeol Bukchonga in the Bukchon area in Seoul.



Yeol, since its foundation in 2002, has supported various cultural heritage conservation efforts. It also has provided financial support and exhibition opportunities for local master artisans, as well as aspiring young craftsmen, through programs such as the Yeol Artisan of the Year Award and the Young Craftsman Award.





“Korean Crafts: Answering the Question of Tradition” runs through April 12 at Yeol Bukchonga, in Bukchon, Seoul. (Yeol)

