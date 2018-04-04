Ford Korea rolls out flagship 2018 New Mustang

“We hope the new Mustang will attract previous customers alongside drivers seeking an exciting driving experience on enhanced performance, technology and design,” said Ford Korea CEO Jung Jae-hee during a launch event in southern Seoul.
Mustang was ranked the best-selling sports car worldwide between 2015 and 2016 by market research firm IHS.
|Ford’s 2018 New Mustang. (Ford Sales and Service Korea)
In a first among Ford vehicles, 10-speed transmission SelectShift has been applied to the new Mustang, enabling prompt gear change even at low speeds, the company said.
The latest flagship sports car has been partially changed from the one released in 2015.
Sales of Mustang averaged about 700 units annually in Korea from 2015 to 2017, the company said.
Ford is best known for the Explorer full-size sport utility vehicle here, which was the top seller in the segment last year.
Owners of the new car can choose to drive in three different engine sounds: normal mode, track mode and mute.
Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, the new Mustang has a maximum 446 horsepower and 45.1 kilogram-meter of torque, the company said.
The new Mustang comes in two models-- 2.3L EcoBoost and 5.0L GT-- and two selectable between a coupe and convertible.
It is priced between 48 million won ($45,120) and 69.4 million won.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)