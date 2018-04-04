Lawyer files for injunction against court's decision to allow live televising of Park's sentencing trial

NATIONAL

A lawyer has filed for an injunction against a local court's decision to allow the live televising of Friday's sentencing hearing for former President Park Geun-hye.The 49-year-old lawyer, Do Tae-woo, who served as one of the defense attorneys for Park last year, claimed in the suit filed Tuesday that it would go against the principle of presumption of innocence to allow the live broadcasting of the entire hearing of the first trial."If everything is televised, including factual parts, when the defendant is claiming innocence and disputing the entire (charges), it would amount to infringing upon the defendant's right to a fair trial going forward," Do said.The lawyer also said some parts of the hearing, including the sentencing, may be broadcast live, but it would be too much to televise the entire hearing when it is just the first trial, not the final trial.The Seoul Central District Court decided Tuesday to allow the live broadcasting of the sentencing.The decision was the first of its kind since the Supreme Court amended rules last year to allow for a live broadcast of a trial if it is deemed necessary and of public interest.Park has been charged with bribery, abuse of power and a string of other irregularities related to a massive influence-peddling case that removed her from office last year. Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year jail term for her. (Yonhap)