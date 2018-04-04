Go to Mobile Version

TVXQ has most #1 among foreign artists on Oricon DVD chart

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:18
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2018 - 15:18
K-pop juggernaut TVXQ has set another record on Japan’s Oricon Chart, topping the weekly DVD chart for a record ninth time.

The duo’s “Tohoshinki Live Tour 2017 ～Begin Again” placed No. 1 on this week’s DVD chart, overall DVD chart and chart of combined sales of DVDs and Blu-ray Discs.

“Tohoshinki Live Tour 2017 ～Begin Again” (S.M. Entertainment)


It marked the ninth DVD by TVXQ to top the weekly overall chart.

The DVD and Blu-ray Disc contain a recording of TVXQ’s Jan. 21 concert at the Kyocera Dome Osaka.

TVXQ is slated to hold more live concerts from June 8-10 at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture.

Prior to the show, the group will hold concerts locally on May 5-6 at the Jamsil Sports Complex. Tickets are to be made available online at Yes 24 at 8 p.m., Wednesday.

TVXQ debuted in 2004 as a five-member group with the single “Hug.” It regrouped as a duo after three of the bandmates left in 2010. 


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

