Violinist Park Ji-yoon appointed concertmaster of Orchestre National de France

She is the first Korean musician to take the concertmaster post at the acclaimed French orchestra. Her tenure will be decided after four months of probation.
|Violinist Park Ji-yoon (MOC production)
Park was previously a member of the Pays de la Loire National Orchestra, as well as the Trio Jade.
She won the first prize at the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition in Switzerland at age 18, and went on to win an award at the Long-Thibaud International Competition in France in 2005, as well as the Queen Elizabeth Competition in Belgium in 2009.
Park plans to tour France in May with the Pays de la Loire National Orchestra and Trio Jade. In August, she will hold a concert at the Seoul Arts Center, accompanied by violinist Julien Szulman, pianist Won Jae-yeon and the Korea Coop Orchestra.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)