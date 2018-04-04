2 doctors, one nurse arrested over deaths of newborns at university hospital

NATIONAL

Two doctors and one nurse were arrested Wednesday on charges of negligent homicide over the deaths of four newborns by bacterial infection at Ewha Womans University Hospital in western Seoul late last year.



The Seoul Southern District Court issued warrants for the three, including pediatric professor Cho Soo-jin, 45, and another doctor identified only by the surname Park after arraigning them on Tuesday. The court cited concern they might attempt to destroy evidence unless arrested.





Professor Cho Soo-jin arrives at the Seoul Southern District Court on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

They are accused of overlooking duties and breaching hygiene rules in the treatment of the premature babies, causing the infants to get infected with a bacteria that can be fatal to immunocompromised patients.On Dec. 16, the four infants died in less than a two-hour period while being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital. Forensic results later confirmed that their deaths were all caused by the same type of bacteria.Police believe that the two nurses violated hygiene regulations when they were preparing fluid for injections. The chief doctor and nurse are accused of failing to ensure proper supervision in the intensive care unit.The forensic findings have suggested the injections of nutritional supplements for the babies were either originally contaminated or became contaminated while being opened and connected to intravenous tubes. (Yonhap)