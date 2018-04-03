Is there a ‘third option’ for resolving US-NK nuclear standoff?

NATIONAL

Ever since North Korea rattled the international community with nuclear and missile programs in the late 1990s, there have been two competing approaches to addressing Pyongyang’s relentless pursuit of nuclear ambition: incremental implementation and comprehensive denuclearization.



While the previous negotiations took an “incremental approach” in which North Korea made limited nuclear concessions in return for limited benefits from the US, the Trump administration denounces it as a delaying tactic to buy time and seeks to resolve the nuclear issue in a “comprehensive manner.”



South Korea’s Moon Jae-in administration, which is committed to playing a meditator role between Pyongyang and Washington, appears to believe there is a “third option” to meet both parties half way: incremental implementation for comprehensive denuclearization.



“Comprehensive and incremental approach is like the two sides of the same coin,” a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters Tuesday under the customary condition of anonymity. “We start with a comprehensive agreement and implement it in a phased manner.”





US President Donald Trump(left) and North Korea`s leader KIm Jong-un. Yonhap

North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their first summit in Beijing. Yonhap