Electro Mart targets to open 10 more outlets by year-end

Discount chain E-mart’s Electro Mart said Tuesday that it would open 10 more outlets and achieve 500 billion won ($470 million) in sales by the end of this year.Electro Mart, which specializes in electronics, was launched in 2015 and currently runs 20 outlets across the country, including one in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, slated to open Friday.The company said its sales reached 337 billion won last year, rising twofold over just a year. Officials said they expect sales to hit 500 billion won by end of this year.Shinsegae Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin, the de facto head of the business group who spearheaded the launch of Electro Mart, has said that the company will put more focus on strengthening specialty stores such as Electro Mart.Operated under the slogan “playground for men,” Electro Mart offers a range of electronic gadgets from home appliances to artificial intelligence robots and internet of things devices.Designed to be an experience-focused store, its stores provide various product testing opportunities as well as products for men including fashion and beauty products, accessories, sports equipment and alcoholic beverages.Highlights of the stores include a virtual reality experience zone, drone flying zone and a racing circuit where customers can try racing remote control cars.“Following consumers’ increasing preferences to see and experience electronics before purchase, as well as their concerns about buying electronics from legitimate sellers, Electro Mart is leading a paradigm shift in the existing electronics market, from price competitiveness to experience before purchasing,” said Park Yong-il, brand manager of Electro Mart.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)