IP office to offer online English training session

Applicants may sign up for the Advanced International Certificate Course at the IP Discovery website (http://www.ipdiscovery.net) until May 9 and online courses are to start immediately upon registration, according to KIPO.
“The semi-yearly 12-week KIPO-WIPO curriculum is marked for its practical approach to IP issues in the business fields and aims at training corporate officials’ IP application capacities,” said an official of the IP office.
“Those who excel in their performance will also be invited to a prominent IP lecture to be held in Seoul this October.”
The course will be provided through IP Panorama, an online IP educational platform developed in 2005 by KIPO, WIPO and KIPA. The system is currently operated in 24 different languages worldwide.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)