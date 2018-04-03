Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

IP office to offer online English training session

By Bae Hyun-jung
  • Published : Apr 3, 2018 - 17:40
  • Updated : Apr 3, 2018 - 17:40
The Korean Intellectual Property Office said Tuesday that it will operate an online IP education curriculum in English, using a platform it jointly developed with the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Korea Invention Promotion Association.

Applicants may sign up for the Advanced International Certificate Course at the IP Discovery website (http://www.ipdiscovery.net) until May 9 and online courses are to start immediately upon registration, according to KIPO.


“The semi-yearly 12-week KIPO-WIPO curriculum is marked for its practical approach to IP issues in the business fields and aims at training corporate officials’ IP application capacities,” said an official of the IP office.

“Those who excel in their performance will also be invited to a prominent IP lecture to be held in Seoul this October.”

The course will be provided through IP Panorama, an online IP educational platform developed in 2005 by KIPO, WIPO and KIPA. The system is currently operated in 24 different languages worldwide.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114