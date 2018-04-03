Starbucks Coffee Korea launches order service via Samsung’s Bixby

|A model orders from the Starbucks menu via Samsung’s Bixby. (Starbucks Coffee Korea)
“Customers can order as if they are talking to a barista at our Starbucks store, such as asking for more syrup or extra whipping cream,” said a Starbucks Korea Coffee official.
The latest service is available on Samsung’s smartphones that operate Bixby, which debuted on the Galaxy S8 and is operated on the Galaxy S8+, Note 8, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.
The local office of the US coffee chain said it would pursue more digitalized services.
“Starbucks Coffee Korea will continue to provide customers with special and differentiated experiences by pursuing digital innovation,” said Starbucks Korea CEO Lee Seok-gu.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)