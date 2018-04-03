[K-Talk] Hwang Chi-yeol to release EP in April

According to HOW Entertainment, Hwang will release the EP “Be Myself,” which is his first release in 10 months since the EP “Be Ordinary” in June of last year.
“If ‘Be Ordinary’ focused on the various genres of music in Hwang’s everyday life, ‘Be Myself’ focuses more on depicting Hwang himself, of who he is,“ officials from the agency said.
The record is available for online pre-order from Tuesday.
Hwang debuted in 2007 but his breakthrough came in 2015, after appearing on Mnet’s music show “I Can See Your Voice.”
His career year came in 2017, when “Be Ordinary” sold 220,000 copies and made him the bestselling solo artist of the first half of the year.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)