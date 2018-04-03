High school teacher investigated over sexual misconduct claims

The teacher is accused of touching two students inappropriately on separate occasions between June and July last year.
One of the victims, who graduated in February, recently called the Incheon Office of Education’s sexual violence telephone hotline. After receiving counseling, the victim then requested for police assistance.
|(Yonhap)
To encourage other victims of sexual misconduct to speak out, the victim posted her story on her Facebook account, saying, “I was sexually harassed by my male teacher last year. I would appreciate it if any other victims could call or text me.”
Another victim came forward to share her experience of sexual harassment on Facebook.
After obtaining the second victim’s account, police launched a probe into the allegations. The suspect has denied all allegations, claiming that he “does not remember much.”
Police have sent the case to the Prosecutors’ Office.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)