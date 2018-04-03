BTS becomes new models for LG Electronics' smartphones

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it clinched a contract with South Korea's popular K-pop band BTS to promote its smartphones in the global market.



Under the agreement, BTS will promote LG Electronics' smartphones, including a new flagship model expected to be unveiled in June, through advertisements and various other platforms, including social media.



The company said it hopes that BTS, which boasts popularity not only in South Korea, but in the United States, Europe and South America as well, will help beef up its brand image in the global market.





K-pop band BTS, which recently became the new model for LG Electronics Inc., poses in the picture released by the tech company on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

BTS became the first K-pop group to win the "Top Social Artist" honor from the Billboard Music Awards last year and broke new ground by performing at the American Music Awards.LG Electronics said it chose BTS as the new models as the group's talent and attitude toward fans fall in line with its business strategy.The South Korean tech giant said it has also been focusing on improving fundamental features of smartphones, while continuously taking care of its users by providing software updates."As BTS has become world-class artists on the back of their continuous efforts and strong capabilities, LG also plans to establish a new image for its smartphones based on perfection and distinctive convenience," the company said.LG Electronics has been struggling to revitalize its handset business, which has been posting shortfalls for several years. (Yonhap)