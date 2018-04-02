LKP finalizes its proposal for constitutional revision

NATIONAL

Liberty Korea Party members (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday finalized its own proposal for a constitutional revision aimed at drastically curtailing presidential powers, foreshadowing tough negotiations with the ruling Democratic Party.During a general meeting of its lawmakers, the party decided to push for a power-sharing government model under which the president takes control of security, diplomacy and other external affairs, while the prime minister, picked by the parliament, leads internal affairs.The party‘s proposal also includes restricting the president’s authority to appoint the heads of powerful state entities such as the prosecution, police and spy agency by making independent panels recommend their candidates and have them undergo parliamentary approval procedures.In addition, the party seeks to limit the presidential authority for special pardons by subjecting them to parliamentary approval after deliberations by a politically neutral independent panel.The proposal is expected to set the stage for tough negotiations with rival parties.The ruling party has opposed the power-sharing model, arguing that the dispersion of power could cause disruptions in the management of state affairs, particularly when the country faces a constant security challenge from a provocative North Korea.It, along with the government, seeks to change the current single, five-year presidency to a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms, arguing that it would help ensure stable state governance and policy consistency.The LKP has pressured the ruling party to put forward its own revision version rather than hold on to the government proposal. It also hinted that it could submit its own amendment proposal should there not be any progress in ongoing talks over the revision. (Yonhap)