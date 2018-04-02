LS C&S implements system to get employees to leave work on time

BUSINESS

LS Cable & System Corp. said Monday it has begun implementing a system in which employees can leave work on time without putting in extra hours that was part of the corporate environment in the past.The move comes as the National Assembly passed a revision to the Labor Standards Act last month to reduce the maximum statutory working hours to 52 hours a week from the current 68 hours.Under the revision, working hours per week will be limited to 40 hours of weekday work and up to 12 hours of overtime work starting July 1. Working on a holiday or weekend will be counted as overtime.All lights will be turned off at the company's offices at the close of office hours, a company official said, adding those working at the departments dealing with overseas operations will be able to work under a flexible working hour system."Overtime work at night should be considered as a symbol of inefficiency, not a virtue," Myung Roe-hyun, president of the company, said. "We should from now on change the work culture to quality from quantity."The company also launched a campaign to send emails and make oral reports rather than resorting to time consuming formal written reports.Under the new system, the president of the company will be able to carry out electronic authorization for email reports.(Yonhap)