All of Black Pink’s music videos top 100m views each

According to the group’s agency YG Entertainment, the official music video of “Stay,” released in November 2016 on their second single “Square Two,” reached 100 million views at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday.
This comes two days after the music video for “Playing with Fire,” also included in “Square Two,” topped 200 million views on Saturday.
|A poster released by YG Entertainment to celebrate 200 million views of the music video for "Playing with Fire." (YG Entertainment-Yonhap)
The songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle,” both on Black Pink’s debut single “Square One,” already topped 200 million and 100 million views respectively. Along with “As If It’s Your Last” released in June 2017, all of the music videos released by the group, five in total, have gained more than 100 million views each.
Black Pink debuted in August 2016. They have recently finished recording a new album and are preparing for a comeback.
By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)