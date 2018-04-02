Chinese space station to fall in South Atlantic Ocean

WORLD

China's defunct space station is likely to plunge to the Earth after 9 a.m. Monday somewhere in the South Atlantic Ocean, South Korean space authorities here said.



The Tiangong-1 is forecast to plunge to the Earth as early as 9:10 a.m., the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said, excluding South Korea as the crash site of the 10.5-meter, 8.5-ton decommissioned spacecraft.



South Korea was among the possible places where debris could land, but the institute excluded the country after close examination of the station's descent trajectory.





Tiangong-1 (Photo courtesy of China National Space Administration-Yonhap)

"The Tiangong-1 is forecast to be passing by the sky above South Korea around between 8:47 a.m. and 8:54 a.m.," said an official of the Ministry of Science and ICT. The ministry said it may be advisable for people to stay indoors during this time and for people to stay tuned to the news for the latest developments.The ministry issued an alert Friday, though its return is unlikely to cause any damage. Most of the vehicle is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but due to its size, some parts could hit the Earth's surface.The ministry said it will maintain its current state of alert to cope with all contingencies and keep close tabs on the situation.Chinese authorities, meanwhile, have said its re-entry will offer a "splendid" show akin to a meteor shower.The Tiangong-1, launched in 2011, is China's first ever orbital station and served as an experimental platform for the country's ambitious space program. (Yonhap)