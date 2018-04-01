N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un and wife attend performance by S. Korean art troupe

NATIONAL

Kim Jong-un greets South Korean officials during the concert by a South Korean art troupe in Pyongyang on Sunday. (Yonhap-Joint Press Corps)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife attended a historic performance in Pyongyang by a South Korean art troupe on Sunday, the South Korean culture ministry said.The couple was present for the concert by the 160-member South Korean art troupe at East Pyongyang Grand Theatre, a pool report said. The group included 11 Korean pop musicians such as Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sun-hee, Choi Jin-hee, Red Velvet and Seohyun of Girls' Generation.Kim became the first North Korean leader to attend a performance by a South Korean artistic group.His appearance was somewhat expected as South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the Seoul performance by a North Korean art troupe called "Samjiyon Orchestra" in February in celebration of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South.A pool report said the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong and the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam attended the performance as well.The North Korean leader also insisted that the two Koreas should hold cultural performances more often, suggesting that there should be another event in Seoul around fall. (Yonhap)