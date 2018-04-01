Rapper Junoflo to perform in Germany, before Europe tour

ENTERTAINMENT

Junoflo (Feel Good Music)

Junoflo is expanding his range outside Korea, as he is slated to hold a showcase in Germany on Friday before planning a European tour in the second half of this year.According to his agency Feel Good Music, the rapper will visit Germany after completing the media tour in the US, most recently performing in New York on Friday. Last month, he performed at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.The live performance will take place at the Matrix nightclub in Bochum, Germany, featuring DJ Dwoo. After the German showcase, he will discuss the schedule for the European tour.“Junoflo had seen possibilities of his work (being successful) outside Korea, and he is determined to actively carry out global promotion in the second half of this year,” the agency said.Junoflo rose to prominence in the local music scene after his appearance in the rap competition TV show “Show Me The Money 6” last year. The rapper released his debuting EP “Progression” in 2015.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)