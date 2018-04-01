Suran ‘distressed’ over dating rumors with BTS‘ Suga

ENTERTAINMENT

Suran (Million Market)

K-pop singer Suran took to social media to express her distress about the cyberbullying that she has faced after dating rumors between her and Suga of BTS surfaced.The singer wrote on her social media account Saturday that she is not romantically involved with Suga, and was distressed from the online personal attacks by those who were angry at her over clarified misunderstandings.“My relationship with Suga, whom I met last year, was entirely related to music. It was nothing more, nothing less than musical communication,” she wrote.On Tuesday, it was reported by media outlets here that the two singers were dating each other. The speculation was fueled by the social media posts by the two, which fans thought was proof of their romantic relationship.However, both of them denied the rumors, saying that they are friends sharing musical interests. Despite the denial, Suran has been continuously cyberbullied by those claiming to be fans of Suga.Suga produced her hit single “Wine” last year.(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)