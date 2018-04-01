Chinese space lab may fall to Earth on Monday

WORLD

South Korean authorities said China's defunct space station is likely to plunge to Earth on Monday (Korean time).



The state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said Sunday the Tiangong-1 will fall to Earth between 7:26 a.m. and 3:26 p.m. It offered a smaller window than its Saturday calculation of between 4:27 a.m. and 4:27 p.m. Monday.



The 10.5-meter, 8.5-ton decommissioned spacecraft was orbiting the planet at an altitude of 165.6 kilometers as of 9 a.m. Sunday.





(Yonhap)

Its orbit dropped 8.4 kilometers from the previous day.South Korea is among the possible places where its debris could land, along with other Asian and African countries and the Pacific and South Atlantic oceans.The estimates are still highly variable.The Ministry of Science and ICT issued an alert Friday, though its return is unlikely to cause any damage. Most of the vehicle is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but fragments could hit the Earth's surface, the ministry said.Chinese authorities have said its re-entry will offer a "splendid" show akin to a meteor shower.The Tiangong-1, launched in 2011, is China's first space station and served as an experimental platform for the country's ambitious space program. The station was part of China's mission to send the country's first female astronauts into space. (Yonhap)