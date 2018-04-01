Preliminary hearing set this week for jailed Lotte chief's appeal

NATIONAL

An appeals court is set to hold the first preliminary hearing for the head of South Korea's retail giant Lotte in a massive bribery scandal that removed the country's leader from office last year, industry and legal sources said Sunday.



In February, a Seoul court sentenced the business tycoon to two and a half years in prison for giving 7 billion won ($6.7 million) in bribes to a foundation run by ex-President Park Geun-hye's friend in return for business favors.



The Seoul High Court will begin preparation procedures on Shin along with other defendants in the case, including Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, on Wednesday.







Shin Dong-bin (Yonhap)

Shin has recently hired a judge-turned-lawyer to join his defense counsel to brace for the upcoming appeals trial, sources said.The imprisonment of Shin has effectively created a leadership vacuum at the country's fifth-largest conglomerate by sales as the company is striving to put operations in China back on track after being hit hard by a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing last year.The business group has been strengthening its executives' on-site managerial activities, meeting with institutional investors to explain the situation faced by the company and its strategies to overcome the crisis.Last month, Shin was reappointed as a board member of the business group's key affiliates -- Lotte Shopping Co. and Lotte Confectionery Co. -- during their regular shareholders' meetings.Founded in 1948 in Japan, Lotte entered South Korea in 1967 and grew into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate, driven by its success in the retail, food and amusement businesses. Its sprawling empire now includes chemicals, duty-free shops, finance and construction, with a global workforce of 125,000. (Yonhap)