3 S. Korean sailors presumed to have been kidnapped off Ghana: foreign ministry

NATIONAL

Three South Korean sailors are presumed to have been kidnapped in seas off Ghana, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday, with a South Korean navy ship in charge of anti-piracy operations in waters off Somalia dispatched to the nearby area.



According to the ministry, a fishing boat named the Marine 711 with over 40 crew members aboard, including the three South Koreans, is believed to have been hijacked by unidentified pirates on Monday.





While moving into Nigerian waters, the pirates transfered some of the sailors, including the South Korean sailors, to a speedboat on Tuesday, with their whereabouts still unknown.The hijacked ship, registered in Ghana, arrived at the Port Of Tema on the eastern coast of Ghana on Wednesday, and some 40 Ghanaian sailors were released there, the ministry said.The ministry added that it is closely cooperating with Ghana, Nigeria and other nations to find out the whereabouts of those kidnapped.Meanwhile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the ship was seized by Nigerian pirates, and Munmu the Great, a South Korean ship which has been operating in the Gulf of Aden, was quickly dispatched to the nearby sea. (Yonhap)