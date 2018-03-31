Banks' home rental loans jump 38.5% in Feb.

Outstanding loans extended by the five lenders, including Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, specifically for home rentals amounted to about 49 trillion won ($46.1 billion) as of the end of last month, up 13.6 trillion won from a year ago, the data showed.
|(Yonhap)
As of February, the average price of home rentals, called "jeonse" here, reached over 426 million won in Seoul.
Jeonse is a home rental system unique to South Korea under which tenants make a lump sum deposit that is fully returned when the lease expires.
Such a system used to be preferred by both tenants and landlords as it helps homeowners significantly lower their initial cost of purchasing a house and make interest off the large deposit that used to run up to around 60 or 70 percent of the price of their homes. (Yonhap)