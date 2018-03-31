LKP likely to nominate former Gyeonggi Province governor for Seoul mayor

The Seoul mayoral race is the most closely watched contest in the gubernatorial and mayoral elections. Current Mayor Park Won-soon is seeking re-election, while former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is also expected to announce his candidacy soon.
The party source said the LKP has determined that former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim is a good candidate for Seoul mayor and asked him whether he's interested in running for the job, and Kim responded positively.
The LKP is also expected to nominate former two-term Kim Tae-ho for governor of South Gyeongsang Province and former six-term lawmaker Lee In-je for governor of South Chungcheong Province, according to the source. (Yonhap)