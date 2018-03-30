TIMF holds memorial ceremony celebrating Yun I-sang‘s return to homeland

ENTERTAINMENT

Composer Yun I-sang‘s wife Lee Su-ja (second from right) bows to the grave of her husband at a memorial ceremony held on Friday in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

The Tongyeong International Music Foundation on Friday held a memorial ceremony paying homage to composer Yun I-sang, who finally returned home 23 years after his death in Germany.The ceremony was held at the site where his ashes are buried, located on a cliff above the sea, right next to the TIMF concert hall.More than 100 people joined the ceremony to commemorate Korea‘s internationally acclaimed composer. Tongyeong International Music Foundation Chairman Kim Dong-jin, President Florian Riem and Yun I-sang‘s wife Lee Su-ja were among those attending the ceremony.“Our life was accompanied by continued difficulties and sadness that followed them. The strength that kept us going was his love of the country and people here. My husband Yun I-sang always said that he would one day return home to Tongyeong, where he would do nothing but listen to the sound of the waves, smell the soil, watch the landscape and cast his fishing rod,” Lee said. “I cannot find words to express how thankful I am to every person who helped to make this happen. I am very glad to have him back home, where he could listen the sound of waves like a lullaby,” Lee added.“Yun‘s journey, which had begun more than a hundred years ago ends here today. He spent half of his life in Germany and composed most of his works there. He earned international recognition there. But always, he longed to be back here in Tongyeong. To make his return count, we will make utmost efforts to recover his musical legacy reputation here, which has been eroded by political and ideological arguments that long surrounded him. Only then, we would be able to say that he has actually returned,“ the music foundation president Riem said.The remains of the late composer were buried on March 20, in the presence of family members, staff from the music foundation and a Buddhist monk, who led the Buddhist funeral rite.Meanwhile, a pro-Park group held a protest in front of the Music Hall just ahead of the memorial ceremony. Using loudspeakers, the protestors criticized the ceremony, pointing out Yun‘s ties with North Korea.